The Word — Be the good you claim

“For you will certainly carry out Gods purpose, however you act, but it makes a difference to you whether you serve like Judas or like John.”- C.S. Lewis.

Do you really think God cares how we act? Let’s be real here, OK…Does God Almighty, the creator of the universe, rrreeeaaalllllyyy care how we act? I mean, HE has so much going on right now between listening to prayers for two years about COVID, listening to prayers about injustice, listening to prayers about gas prices and Ukrainians and Russians, bad politicians and those two good politicians, this, that, the other…does God rrreeeaaallllllyyy care about what I am doing? Yes. All the time? Yes. Every thought? Yes. Act? Yes. Detail? Yep… every part of you…God is concerned. Every word said, thought conceived, love given or denied. Every part of us is carrying out Gods purpose.

Folks like to think that as long as our good outweighs our bad…as long as there’s more ying to our yang (or is it more yang to our ying?), then all will be OK. I mean, if all dogs go to heaven then SURELY all people do too, right? No. Not even close. In Matthew 7:21, Jesus says: “Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord’, will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only he who does the will of My Father in heaven.” Does he rrreeeaaallllllyyy mean this though? Well, in Luke 6:46 He said: “Why do you call me ‘Lord, Lord’ but don’t do what I say?”

“For you will certainly carry out Gods purpose, however you act, but it makes a difference to you whether you serve like Judas or like John.”- C.S. Lewis.

James challenges us in the book of James to be doers, not just hearers of the word. Paul challenged in Romans 2: “For it is not the hearers of the law who are righteous before God, but it is the doers of the law who will be declared righteous.” Are you living what you claim? Are you actively getting plugged in with a body of believers where you can encourage one another and grow together, holding one another accountable? Are you studying His Word? Are you praying not just for your wants but even more so for the needs around you? Are you loving every-single-person or are you showing a little favoritism?

“For you will certainly carry out Gods purpose, however you act, but it makes a difference to you whether you serve like Judas or like John.”- C.S. Lewis.

Don’t be a Judas. Be a John. Be the good needed all around. Live what you claim you believe.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail. com.