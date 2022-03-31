Christine Smith-Agnew, 82 of Meherrin, died on March 3, at her sons home in Farmville.

A viewing and visitation was held on Thursday, March 10, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., in the All Faith Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home. Funeral services were held on Friday, March 11, at 1 p.m., at St. Matthews Lutherans Church, Meherrin. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Services under the direction of Charles Thomas, Funeral Director, Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbridge.

www.thomasfuneralhome.webstarts.com