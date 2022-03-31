DECA students place first in conference

Published 3:00 pm Thursday, March 31, 2022

By Staff Report

Central High School DECA students participated in the DECA District Leadership conference recently. Instead of face-to-face role-plays in front of judges the conference was held virtually. DECA members selected a category, completed online practice tests, and finally completed an online assessment in their chosen categories. CHS students Zachary Newcomb and Hailey Powers placed first in their category. Other schools competing in this event included Amelia, Amherst, Appomattox, Jefferson Forest and Staunton River.

