Earth Week bird watching fun and site cleanup

In a partnership program with High Bridge Trail State Park, the Margaret Watson Bird Club will have volunteers on site to share their avian knowledge during a birding adventure on Saturday, April 23. You can help our local bird club conduct a bird survey of wild birds on our park’s Rochelle Tract, located 1.6 miles east of Farmville along High Bridge Trail. This program will require participants to walk for about two miles of varied terrain. A modest level of fitness is required.

Participants are to meet at the Charley’s parking lot in Farmville near the trail crossing with Main Street at 8:30 a.m. We will convoy in vehicles to an access to the program area. Visitors will find this outing enjoyable and informative at all knowledge and experience levels. A brief cleanup will be held on site just prior to the bird hike. Sturdy, seasonal clothing is recommended. For more information, contact the High Bridge Trail State Park office at 434-315-0457, or email highbridgetrail@dcr. virginia.gov.