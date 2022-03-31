Ladies of the Lake donate proceeds from Holiday Homes Tour

The Ladies of the Lake Cancer Support Team is back at it again. Having just reached a milestone of $50,000 in lifetime donations to the CMH Foundation last fall, they recently supported the Cancer Care Fund with a $7,000 check.

Ladies of the Lake Treasurer Sandra Burch explained, “Our Holiday Homes Tour in December was the most successful turnout ever. People were ready to get out of the house from the pandemic.”

The Ladies of the Lake is a service organization that benefits cancer patients in the five counties surrounding Lake Gaston in Virginia and North Carolina. The group decided to donate the proceeds from the event to the CMH Foundation to keep the funds raised in the community.

“Support for the Cancer Care Fund gives patients monetary support and peace of mind, knowing that the inability to cover these costs will not stand in the way of their treatment,” Radiation and Medical Oncology Director Teresa Collins explained.

The oncology team thoroughly evaluates each patient request to determine exactly what assistance is needed before determining if the Cancer Care Fund is an appropriate resource.

“We didn’t expect another donation so soon,” Interim Director of Development Brenda Palmore said. “We continue to be amazed by their generous support.”