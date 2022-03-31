Work begins on former STEPS building

Last year the Town of Victoria Industrial Development Authority (IDA) was working to secure a grant that would help with repairing a former manufacturing building. Sadly, that grant was turned down in December.

Despite being overlooked for the Local Innovation Fund grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, the IDA has begun work on the former STEPS building located at 300 Court St., on the western edge of town.

“The roof on the administrative section of the building has been in need of a replacement for many years,” said Victoria Town Manager Rodney Newton. “The work being done is work that the IDA has had in the works for about a year.”

Newton said the IDA is funding the cost of repairs; however, at this time, a total cost and completion date are unavailable as the final scope of work has not been determined.

In an interview with Newton in December, the town manager said that “Work may be prioritized and completed as funds become available,”

Newton said that with the repairs, it is hoped that two local community service nonprofit organizations would be able to use parts of the building for their services.

“The IDA is always looking for ways to bring businesses to the town,” he said.

In a deal negotiated with the Lunenburg County IDA, the Town of Victoria IDA took possession of the former manufacturing facility early in 2021.

STEPS discontinued using the facility more than a year ago.

Before STEPS, the building initially housed Diemolding Corporation and Southern Virginia Plastics, both of which manufactured plastic components of cookware.