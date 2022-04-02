Delta Kappa Gamma Society Chapter hosts guest speaker

The Delta Alpha Chapter held its March meeting in South Hill to hear a presentation by Peggy Lankenau entitled “March Membership Madness through Communication. Connection, and Growth.” Delta Alpha is an affiliate of the Virginia State Organization of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. This honorary society’s membership is made up of key woman educators who have proven their excellence as outstanding teachers.

Lankenau spoke with authority on the subject of membership. An elementary teacher in Powhatan County for 36 years, she has been a member of DKG’s Gamma Sigma Chapter since1991. During that time, she has held all offices in her chapter except treasurer, in addition to being the chapter’s membership chair for 10 years.

Lankenau will broaden her experience even more as incoming chairman of the regional Ellinor G. Preston Coordinating Council of which the local Delta Alpha Chapter is a member. She has had previous experience on State Rules and State Membership Committees and currently is a member of the State Communication and Publicity Committee.

The local Delta Alpha Chapter serves portions of Southside Virginia, with many of its members living and/or teaching in Brunswick and Lunenburg Counties. The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, of which Delta Alpha Chapter is a part, promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.