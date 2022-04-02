Scholars program announced

In honor of MEDARVA Healthcare’s 70th anniversary, the MEDARVA Foundation announced it is launching a new summer program for area high school juniors and seniors to encourage interest in health care professions and community service. The MEDARVA Scholars program is designed to give students an immersive experience in rotations through busy health care settings, personalized leadership training, access to and interaction with community leaders, an introduction to nonprofit governance and a hands-on group project designed to exercise newly developed skills and knowledge.

“The MEDARAVA Foundation exists to expand medical knowledge and access,” said Karen Coltrane, executive director for Strategic Initiatives at MEDARVA Healthcare. “And with so many area students submitting high quality, health-related research projects to our Virtual Science Fair, we could see a potential audience for a program that let exceptional students experience a health care setting, learn from community service leaders, and begin to think about their own leadership. It seemed like a great way to recognize the opening of our founding organization, the Richmond Eye and Ear Hospital, which all started with a gift from a fellow Richmond area resident years ago.”

The two-week program will be open to just 30 students, selected for their academic achievements and interest in exploring healthcare as a potential profession. Participants will receive a personalized set of scrubs, daily lunches, program graduation certificate and a personalized letter of recommendation for inclusion in college applications.

Tuition for the program is $500, payable upon acceptance. Scholarships are available for students with demonstrated financial need. Applications will be accepted at medarvascholars.com through April 25, or until the seats are full. The program will run from 9 a.m. and end no later than 4:30 p.m.. Monday-Thursday for two weeks beginning on Monday, July 11, and concluding on Thursday, July 21.