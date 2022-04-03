A box of love — He’s an on time God

Delight thyself also in the Lord, and He shall give thee the desires of thine heart. Commit thy way unto the Lord; trust also in Him and He shall bring it to pass. And He shall bring forth thy righteousness as the light, and thy judgment as the noonday. Rest in the Lord and wait patiently for Him. Psalm 37:4-7.

God is so incredibly awesome. The bible says that those who seek Him lack no good thing. We all have heard the saying, “He’s an on time God, He may not give you what you want but he will always give you what you need.” But there are times when we also want God to answer our wants.

We can expect God to move in our lives when our thinking, needs and wants match His. He wants to bless us more than we want to be blessed. We must remember that God can do in one day what it would take us a thousand years to do.

When I was a young girl, probably around 12 or 13 I heard a song by the opera singer Ezio Pinza. His voice touched my soul and at that moment I fell in love with opera. I always wanted to attend a concert but as a young girl, I never had an opportunity. As I got older, whenever I mentioned going to the opera, no one wanted to go with me. Although attending the opera was something I had prayed on for so long, I started to lose faith that I would ever get to attend one in person.

I started mentioning going to the opera less and less until eventually, I stopped talking about it altogether. I was recently talking to my grandson and he said, Grandma, I would like to take you to an opera. At first, I had him repeat it to make sure I heard him right. He said there is an opera coming to Tampa on June 24, and I would like to take you. My heart was overjoyed because I had given up hope that I would ever get to see one. I’m so excited because, for me, this is a dream come true.

Lord, I am 84 years old and You have supplied my needs and my wants. There is nothing You cannot do and I truly thank You for all the blessings You have bestowed upon me.

It is a good thing to give thanks unto the Lord, and to sing praises unto thy name, O most High. Psalm 92:1.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.