A Celebration of Life service for Dr. James Walter Gmitter will be held on Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m., at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 8007 E Hyco Road Virgilina, VA 24598.

Dr. Gmitter passed away peacefully at his home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina surrounded by family on Jan. 9. A time of fellowship and gathering will be held with the family directly following the service in the church fellowship hall