Justin Wayne Carmen Harvey, 22 of Blackstone, passed away suddenly due to a tragic motor vehicle accident.

He is survived by his mother, Edna Harvey (Kevin Cottrell) of Kenbridge; his father, Chris Harvey of Crewe; three brothers, Austin of Kenbridge, Ryan (Ashley Hamilton) of Crewe and Prestin of Kenbridge; paternal grandparents, Wayne Harvey and Janet Lawson of Blackstone; maternal grandparents, Louis DeNitto and Irene Phelps of Blackstone; uncle, Tommy Harvey (Lauren) of North Carolina and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Justin is preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Debbie Gregory Harvey.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd., Blackstone, VA 23824.

Graveside funeral services will be held 3 p.m., Thursday, April 7, at the Crewe Cemetery, The Falls Rd. SR 49S, Crewe, VA 23930.

