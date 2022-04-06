Rev. Louie Allen Overton, 91 of Victoria, joined his family in Heaven on March 29. He was the last surviving child of 9 children born to the late Robert Cabell Overton and Bessie Wallace Overton.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jean Cary Overton; two daughters, Teressa Overton (Charlie) and Sharon Harding all of Victoria; son-in-law, Wade Harding of Meherrin; four grandchildren, Jeanie, Natasha (Chris), Brandon (Kim) and Derek and five great grandchildren, Malik, Greleigh, Angel, Maddox and Andrew.

Louie graduated from Victoria High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Army for two years. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 39 years, retiring as Postmaster. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 9954, served on the Victoria Planning Commission, Lunenburg Health Services Board, Victoria-Lunenburg Community Centre Board and was Treasurer for the Victoria High School Alumni Association for 30 years. He retired as a minister from Sandy Creek Baptist Church, Deatonville, serving 16 years and as minister of Bethel Christian Church, Green Bay, serving 55 years. He was a passionate flower and vegetable gardener in his spare time.

Special thanks to caregivers, Mary Hayslett and Jackie Hayes, for their enormous love and care.

Funeral services were held 2 p.m., April 2, at the Victoria Baptist Church with interment in the Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria. Donations to the Lunenburg Health Services Center, P.O. Box 121, Victoria, VA 23964 or the Victoria Fire and Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1419, Victoria, VA 23964.

Staples Funeral Home, Victoria in charge of arrangements.