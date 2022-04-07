DMV expands mobile services to include vital records

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has added another convenient service option to its list of choices for customers: vital records through DMV Connect – the Department’s 14 mobile service centers. Customers can now apply for Virginia birth, death, marriage and divorce certificates at any DMV Connect mobile visit.

DMV Connect is DMV’s portable “office in a suitcase,” offering the full range of DMV service during visits to government centers, private businesses, libraries and other convenient locations throughout the Commonwealth.

Since 2014, customers have been able to purchase vital records at all full-service DMV customer service centers (CSCs) through DMV’s partnership with the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) Division of Vital Records. To date, more than 1.1 million Virginia vital records have been issued at DMV CSCs.

To obtain a vital record through DMV, customers complete an application, submit the required documentation, and pay a $14 fee. DMV is able to print vital records on the spot at CSCs. With DMV Connect, the certificates are mailed to customers by VDH.

“Customers love the convenience of DMV Connect, and they also love being able to access vital records through DMV,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “We are excited to be able to combine these two great service options. With appointments alongside walk-in service at our 75 CSCs Monday through Friday, more than 50 online transactions at dmvNOW.com, mail and phone service, and 57 DMV Select partner offices, there truly are more ways than ever to complete your DMV business.”

DMV Connect’s 14 mobile teams are positioned regionally to provide service throughout the state. To find a DMV Connect visit near you, view the full DMV Connect calendar and book an appointment, visit https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/general/#csc/mcscalendar.asp. Walk-ins are available at some visits as noted on the calendar.

To learn more about how to apply for a Virginia vital record at DMV, including acceptable identification, visit https://www.dmv.virginia.gov/general/#vital.asp.