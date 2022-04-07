His thoughts — Special session news

As the Special Session convened, Monday, April 4, the fight shifted to Governor Youngkin’s plan to suspend the gas tax for three months.

In Maryland and Georgia, gas prices came down immediately upon suspension of the tax. But Virginia Democrats will have none of it, arguing against all evidence that it won’t work.

Virginians need help now. It’s time to lower the gas tax. Wind and solar aren’t the solution to high gas prices. Not everybody can afford an electric car.

It’s time for Democrats to get out of the way and let American energy bring down gas prices.

Opposition from Democrats is twofold. First, they want to deny the Governor and Republicans a win. Second, they want to keep the money and spend it.

It’s the same reason they oppose the repeal of the grocery tax — even though these two taxes are some of the most regressive taxes Virginia levies.

Republican victory last year has pushed Virginia Democrats past the edge of reason, and it will cost them dearly at the ballot box.

What’s their alternative? A tax credit that you can claim. When you file your taxes. Next May.

Republicans want relief for Virginians by rolling back some of the most regressive taxes we levy. Democrats oppose it.

SESSION PROCEDURES

Although it is the constitutional responsibility of the Governor to call the General Assembly into Special Session, the General Assembly has the responsibility of setting the agenda and what it chooses to consider in the Special Session.

The House and Senate will each open the Special Session and vote on a joint procedural resolution that will include remaining legislation not completed in the regular session, commending and memorial resolutions, hopefully the election of judges, and other appointments which the General Assembly must confirm.

I am supporting a highly qualified judge from Southside, Virginia for one of the seats on the Virginia Supreme Court.

This would be important for Southside to not only have a Virginia Supreme Court Justice appointed, but Southside would have strong representation across Virginias Judicial System with his appointment as it will start a domino effect of Southside judges being promoted to higher court systems in Virginia.

I will continue to fight for you and our values in Richmond. I understand how hard the constituents in my district work to provide for their families.

All Republicans want to do is make Virginia the best place to work, live, worship and raise a family. I am still committed to that promise.

Del. Tommy Wright can be reached via email at DelTWright@House.Virginia.gov or (804) 698-1061.