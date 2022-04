Kenston Forest Head of School, Lori Bacon, crowned the 2022 Kenston Forest School (KFS) Prom King and Queen at The Barn at Gully Tavern on Saturday, April 2. The KFS 2022 Prom King is Ryan Whitehead, son of Kenny and Lisa Whitehead of Crewe and Queen is Madyson Clary, daughter of Bryan Clary of Baskerville.