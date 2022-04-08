Farmers market opens for season

The Kenbridge Farmers Market at 535 E. 5th Avenue opened Saturday, April 2, giving citizens a place to shop for fresh homegrown, homemade and handcrafted goods, all while getting to socialize.

“Our farmers market is not just in-season fresh fruits and vegetables,” said Kenbridge Town Manager Tony Matthews. “All products that are homemade, hand made or home grown are welcome.”

The market is open on Saturday mornings from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon and Matthews said he is hoping this year will bring out even more vendors.

Being an open-air market, the Kenbridge Farmers Market was able to open and operate both last season and in 2020 even amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Farmers Markets provide more than just a place to pick up a few fresh fruits and vegetables.

According to The National Farmers Market Coalition several studies have found lower prices for conventional and organic produce at farmers markets than at supermarkets.

Due to this and other factors, 52% more SNAP households shop at farmers markets than in 2011.

In addition farmers market vendors educate their shoppers.

Four out of five farmers selling at markets discuss farming practices with their customers, and three in five discuss nutrition and how to prepare food.

The Kenbridge Farmers Market is open each Saturday through the last weekend in October

Those interested in selling their goods at the Kenbridge Farmers Market may call (434) 676-2452