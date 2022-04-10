A box of love — Jesus’ blessings

These things I have spoken unto you, that in me, ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation; but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.

There are things in our lives that are holding us back from the love of Jesus, for instance, forgiveness, love, hate, gossip, bitterness, anger and evil speaking.

Jesus wants us to be loving and kind to one another. He asks us to love Him more than anything, put nothing before Him, and love each other dearly. Jesus does not want us to focus on negative thoughts but think of Him.

When we love each other, when something happens, we feel compassion and want to help so the individual would not go through it alone. When something happens to one, we should all get involved and offer our help.

God has done so much for us and given so much to us. He has blessed us with all spiritual blessings in heavenly places in Christ. Ephesians 1:3

God has created us for His happiness. He’s chosen us to be holy and blameless so that the church will bring Him pleasure. In choosing us, God has given each of us a talent to complete His assignment, but sometimes we don’t realize what our task is and it is left unfinished.

God wants to give us the spirit of wisdom and revelation in the knowledge of Him. In wisdom and revelation, we know or can learn the power of Jesus.

Jesus said unto them, Because of your unbelief: for verily I say unto you. If ye have faith as a grain of mustard seed, ye shall say unto this mountain. Remove hence to yonder place; and it shall remove; and nothing shall be impossible unto you. Matthew 17:20

I can do all things through Christ which strengthened me. Philippians 4:13

But my God shall supply all your need according to His riches in glory by Christ Jesus. Philippians 4:19

When we know who our Savior, Jesus Christ is we will be able to utilize all of His benefits to us. We will be able to use some of the benefits we did not realize were for us when we could have been living richly. I don’t mean material things, but spiritual offerings.

The Lord is my Shepherd; I shall not want. Psalm 23:1

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.