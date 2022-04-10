DAR conference held

The 126th Annual Virginia State Society Daughters of the American Revolution Conference was held at the Richmond Marriott, March 24 – 26. Regent Dr. Carolyn Wells, First Vice-Regent Yvonne Costello and Second Vice-Regent Margaret Atkins attended on Saturday, March 26. Pictured are, from left, Regent Dr. Carolyn Wells, Judith Randolph-Longwood Chapter; Regent Cyndi Fein, Lynchburg Chapter; Director Betsy King, District III; State Regent LeAnn Turbyfill; Regent Linda Bagley, William Taylor Chapter; and Regent Janice Poole, Poplar Forest Chapter.