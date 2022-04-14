Church and Community Events for the week of April 13

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

APRIL 14

MAUNDY THURSDAY SERVICE — There will be a Maundy Thursday worship service at 7 p.m. on April 14 at Victoria Christian Church located at 2100 Lee Ave. in Victoria. Commemorate Jesus’ “Last Supper” before His crucifixion and hear a powerful sermon that will prepare the listener for Resurrection Sunday.

APRIL 17

SUNRISE SERVICE — There will be an Easter Sunrise Service at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 17 at Victoria Christian Church located at 2100 Lee Ave. in Victoria. Celebrate Jesus’ resurrection with special music and sermon by Michael J. Lacks, chairman of the Church Board. Light breakfast in fellowship hall will follow the service. The 11 a.m. worship service will be preached by Pastor Earl P. Pinchbeck Jr.

PASTORIAL ANNIVERSARY — The Friendship Baptist Church located at 6351 South Hill Road in Kenbridge will observe the 14th Anniversary of its Pastor Rev. Elmus Morgan Jr., and First Lady Evangelist Jacqueline S. Morgan on Sunday, April 17, at 11 a.m. Rev. Regina Williams, assistant pastor of the Oak Grove Baptist Church in Lawrenceville will deliver the message. There will be in-person service. Masks are required and social distancing is in place. You may also join the service via telephone at (425) 436-6337 with access code 7442731.

APRIL 18 – 22

REVIVAL SERVICES — West Hill Baptist Church located at 10349 Oral Oaks Road in Victoria will have its annual revival services during the week of April 18-April 22, at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Rev. Jimmy Dews of the St. Luke Baptist Church in Brookneal will deliver the message each night. To join call 1-646-558-8656 and ID# 364 090 840.

MAY 6

FUNDRAISER DINNER — Lunenburg County VFW Post 9954 will hold a fundraiser dinner on Friday, May 6, from 4 – 8 p.m. at Victoria Restaurant (dine-in or carry-out). There will be a choice of entrée plate: fried chicken breast with country gravy plate or hamburger steak with sauteed onions plate. The plate includes mashed potatoes, string beans or corn, a roll, choice of one beverage and dessert. The cost is $15.00 per plate. Pre-purchase tickets from VFW Post 9954 members, The Victoria Restaurant or call the post quartermaster Ron Misorski at (434) 321-9342.

MAY 14

FALCONFEST FURNITURE AUCTION — The FalconFest Furniture Auction will be Saturday, May 14 at Fuqua School’s Gilmer Gym in Farmville. Preview will start at 9 a.m. The live auction begins at 10 a.m. The auctioneer is Jimmy Carwile, Carwile Auctions. All auction items donated by Green Front Furniture. This event is free and open to the public.

ONGOING

GILFIELD BAPTIST CHURCH — Gilfield Baptist Church located at 11285 South Hill Road in Kenbridge will hold in person services on Sunday, April 17, at 11 a.m. with Sunday School at 10 a.m.

WILLIAMS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Come and worship at Williams United Methodist Church located at 4670 Longview Drive, Kenbridge. Pastor Mike Day holds traditional services each Sunday at 9:30 a.m. All are welcome.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge has discontinued dial-in access to worship services. All are welcome to attend services in person on the second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. Face masks are required. Bring a bible.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Outdoor drive-in services are held at 9:30 a.m. hosted by Cameron Bailey, pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church on 107.1 FM each Sunday from LGS (Lunenburg Girls Softball field) on Maple Street in Kenbridge. The closer to the ballfield, the better the reception. The church is having indoor services at 10:30 a.m. each week.