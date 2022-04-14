Did you know?

The Electrical Safety Foundation International reports that home electrical fires account for an estimated 51,000 fires each year. Those fires exact a significant human and financial toll, causing roughly 500 deaths and more than 1,400 injuries while leading to $1.3 billion in property damage. Smoke detectors are an important safety feature that may not prevent fires, but they can prevent deaths caused by home fires. In fact, the ESFI reports that 65 percent of home fire deaths result from fires in homes with no working smoke detectors.