Lunenburg County Property Transfers – March 2022

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Lunenburg County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of March. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• James H. Revere Jr. to Gregory Land & Timber LLC, Timber on 184. $615,000.

• Frances R. Walker to Melanie Jill Seamans. Deed Gift.

• W C Thompson Jr. to Dennis P. Thompson, 68.02 AC, Lunenburg. $102,150.

• Paul E. Dement IV to Michael E. Ryan, Parcel, Victoria. $99,000.

• Jan S. Clarke to Benjamin Franklin Winn Jr., Parcel, Victoria. $146,000.

• Dawn Pechinsky to Christian H. Straube. Deed Gift.

• William Henry Gary Jr. to Steven Hunter Gary. Deed Gift.

• Harris Land and Timber Company to Franklin Radlicc, 4 AC, Plymouth. $11,900.

• Lillian N. Howells to Thomas D. Howells, 3.45 AC, Lewiston, $26,000.

• Robert Lewis Dean to Daniel Lee Leavitt, 8.65 AC, Pleasant Grove. $35,000.

• Susan Elizabeth Kaspar to Nicholas Bowels, Parcel, Lochleven. $249,900.

• Deborah Cook Carroll to Joel White, Parcel, Town of Victoria. $48,600.

• Eugene F. Ashworth to Shalotte D. Thomas, Parcel, Lewiston. $86,000.

• Betty N. Hazelwood to Betty N. Gosney. Deed Gift.

• Perfect Place Investments LLC to Michael J. Henn, 7.60 AC, Pleasant Grove. $36,000.

• James W. Beck to Kyra J. Holliday, Lots, Town of Kenbridge. $129,000.

• Gloria A. Pinckney to Jacob Hamilton McCann, 9.54 AC, Lewiston. $400,000.

• Charles L. Wegner to James H. Elsaesser, Parcel, Victoria. $46,900.

• Gary W. Chamberlain to Alexander H. Leedy, .996 AC, Town of Kenbridge. $249,900.

• David L. Hite to Thomas A. Beaver, 15.02 AC, Rehoboth. $49,000.

• Casey D. Kester to Thomas A. Beaver, 12 AC, Rehoboth. $50,000.

• Patricia Ann Taylor to Charles C. Alexander Jr., Parcel, Lochleven. $40,000.

• William L. Smith Jr. to Nichelle A. Brown Taylor. Deed Gift.

• William C. Hardy to James C. Hailey. Deed Gift.

• Rene Mena to Beatrice Blair McCoy, Lots, Victoria. $255,000.

• Cleo Nancy Coto Flores to Darryl Keith Waller, 4 AC, Pleasant Grove. $28,000.

• Betty T. Shumaker to Jonathan W. Watson, Lot, Town of Victoria. $114,400.

• John R. Gee to Steven D. Wyse, 9.70 AC, Browns Store. $46,500.

• Roscoe F. Reavis to Sandra Kay Gordon. Deed Gift.

• Robert Carr to Barbara L. Wilson. Lot, Victoria. $105,000.

• James F. Spaulding to K Stuart Gregory Trustee, Parcel, Rehoboth. $10,000.

• Jaime David Ramirez to Olegario Niz Mendez, Parcels, Kenbridge. $60,000.

• Jaime David Ramirez to Olivar Ramirez. Deed Gift.

• Carmelina Leon Lopez to Petra Leon Lopez. Deed Gift.

• Mary Lou Cartlidge to Amissa Joyce Riley, Parcel, Columbian Grove. $9,000.

• George C. Ghee to Harold W. Gee. Deed Gift.

• John Jasper Rhoades to Adrienne Moore. Deed Gift.

• Brian H. Neal to Brian H. Neal. Deed Gift.

• Edith Parham Harris to Ronald H. Overby, Parcels. $45,000.