The Word — His words are the way

“Watch your thoughts, they become your words; watch your words, they become your actions; watch your actions, they become your habits; watch your habits, they become your character; watch your character, it becomes your destiny.” — Lao Tzu.

This coming Sunday is when we, as followers of Jesus, celebrate an empty tomb. No eggs, baskets, cute outfits, or picture taking are the reason for this coming Sunday. We serve a risen Savior. Jesus tells in John 14:6, “I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” We should be celebrating this coming Sunday every day of our life…shoot…every breath that we even take. Without Jesus we have nothing. I heard my father-n-law once tell a man who was debating eternal life and baptism this: If I live my life as if Jesus was truly who He claimed and if I am baptized and do my best….but find out I was wrong…what did I really lose? A chance to sin a little more or sleep in on Sundays? Nah. OK now, if I live my life as if Jesus was not true and I never get baptized although scripture tells me over and again of baptism…but I find out I am wrong…what did I gain? Nothing. I lose everything.

I love the symbolism of baptism and how the word used in scripture, “baptize,” means to dip/dunk/plunge/immerse. The symbolism is absolutely beautiful where we go under the water symbolizing Christ dying for our sins dying of self, then rising out of the water “a new creation” (2 Corinthians 5:17) as we’re “clothed in Christ” (Galatians 3:27). We serve a risen Savior. We too can have life in Him as we follow His way and not what someone says or what we feel/think.

The opening quote for this devotion, “Watch your thoughts, they become your words; watch your words, they become your actions; watch your actions, they become your habits; watch your habits, they become your character; watch your character, it becomes your destiny.” from Lao Tzu, is deep. Imagine if Judas Iscariot had known this truth. Or what about the brother of the prodigal son? Both Judas and the brother of the prodigal show us that you can be in the Fathers house and still be far from the Fathers heart. We need to adjust our thinking, Church. God doesn’t intend for you to do stuff for Him without also doing life with Him. Activity is a terrible trade off for intimacy. Celebrate the life Jesus offers and allow Him to build your character through His words and way.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.