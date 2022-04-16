A Box of Love — My cup runneth over

The Lord is my Shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures; He leadeth me beside the still waters. Psalm 23:1-2.

I was playing Freecell on my computer when I just started thinking, “My cup runneth over.” I stopped playing the game and began to type this article. I began to think why am I saying my cup runneth over? What reasons do I have to give Jesus thanks?

Reason No.1 When I was a baby I had a high fever and my mother and father did not know what to do. My godmother went into the woods and got some kind of weed and made tea and it broke my fever. If Jesus had not had my godmother there I probably would have died. If I died I would not have my family and the people in my life today and that includes you. So thank you Jesus for saving my life.

Reason No. 2 When my eldest daughter was born she weighed 3 lbs and 1 ½ ounces. She stayed in the hospital for a month and in all that time we could not hold her. Thank you for my daughter’s life.

Reason No. 3 I had breast cancer and God healed me. Thank You, Jesus, for my clean bill of health. Jesus, You are a healer.

Reason No.4 I thank Jesus for loving and protecting me, my family, and you.

Reason No. 5 Because You are the One and Only God that has the power to love each of us at the same time.

Father, You do so many things for us that we don’t know about all the unseen things that You protect us from. I can fill the whole page and would not be able to thank You enough for Your goodness and Your mercy toward us.

Those are just a few of my reasons for saying my cup runneth over — what are yours?

Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Psalm 23:6.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.