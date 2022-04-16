KFS receives grant

Pictured are Bonnie Greene, Parker Oil and Propane representative, presenting a check to KFS Head of School Lori Bacon.

Bonnie Greene, representative of Parker Oil and Propane in South Hill, assisted Kenston Forest School (KFS) in securing an Educational Alliance Math and Science School Grant from the Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Educational Alliance program. The grant, totaling $500, will be applied to teacher training and support materials for the school’s math and science programs, and its initiatives in project-based learning.

The grant is one of 4,000 available to schools across the country served by Exxon and Mobil stations and were made possible by funding from the Exxon Mobil. Parker Oil and Propane met stringent eligibility criteria before applying for and being awarded this grant, including having a recognized commitment to providing a superior buying experience for customers.

