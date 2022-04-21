First AAU basketball league

Published 5:00 pm Thursday, April 21, 2022

By Staff Report

Above, from left, back row, Coach Jaquan Taylor, Kratavion Thomas, Antwuan Jones, Dasjohn Hurt, Grace Newcomb, Trinity Pamplin, Coach Thomas Morrison, Rajanae Couch, Jamya Marshall, Ty Eggleston, Herbert Maddox, Austin Konkel, Antonio Bolan, Antonio Jones and Coach Joseph Taylor; front row, Thomias Morrison, Aidan Wilson, Mekhi Reese, Xzareyah Tucker, Jekaylan Degree, Jayla Smith, Christon Baskerville, Saniaa Barney, Mallakie Briscoe, Daheim Watson, Walter “Ray” King and Shaheim Watson.

Southside Comets, Lunenburg’s first Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Basketball League founded by Thomas Morrison Jr. and Jaquan Taylor traveled to compete at the Atlantic Coast Challenge in Greensboro, NC on April, 9, where they went up against other talented athletes. The kids played hard, shared their talents and established lasting relationships among other youth.

Southside Comets is officially registered with AAU USA and governed by Underrated Sports LLC. The program encourages sportsmanship, team work and self-discipline skills that will provide an opportunity for personal and athletic growth within our youth.

Tryouts were held in March at the newly renovated Kenbridge Recreation Center, where the teams currently practice, a release noted. “The league consists of three teams and three coaches. Coaches Thomas Morrison, Jaquan Taylor, and Joseph Taylor are all graduates of Central High School, Victoria. The coaches are excited about this opportunity and have made plans for the teams to compete in tournaments at least once a month. None of this would be possible without these coaches’ dedication and contributions to the league along with the support from local sponsors. If you are interested in showing support email southsidecometsaau@gmail.com or find them on Facebook.”

