First AAU basketball league

Southside Comets, Lunenburg’s first Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Basketball League founded by Thomas Morrison Jr. and Jaquan Taylor traveled to compete at the Atlantic Coast Challenge in Greensboro, NC on April, 9, where they went up against other talented athletes. The kids played hard, shared their talents and established lasting relationships among other youth.

Southside Comets is officially registered with AAU USA and governed by Underrated Sports LLC. The program encourages sportsmanship, team work and self-discipline skills that will provide an opportunity for personal and athletic growth within our youth.

Tryouts were held in March at the newly renovated Kenbridge Recreation Center, where the teams currently practice, a release noted. “The league consists of three teams and three coaches. Coaches Thomas Morrison, Jaquan Taylor, and Joseph Taylor are all graduates of Central High School, Victoria. The coaches are excited about this opportunity and have made plans for the teams to compete in tournaments at least once a month. None of this would be possible without these coaches’ dedication and contributions to the league along with the support from local sponsors. If you are interested in showing support email southsidecometsaau@gmail.com or find them on Facebook.”