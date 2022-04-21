Hospital tour to thank health care professionals set

For the second time in recent months, the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA) is supporting a weeklong statewide tour of hospital visits to express appreciation and thanks to health care providers and support staff who help keep hospitals functioning 24/7/365 to meet community health needs. This week’s tour runs from April 25-29, and as with the previous tour, will feature hospital site visits all across Virginia.

During the week, VHHA staff and a digital billboard truck displaying positive messaging and a celebrity “thank you” video will travel to hospitals across the Commonwealth to distribute gift bags to hard-working caregivers, clinicians, technicians, and hospital support staff as a sign of gratitude for all the work they do keep Virginians healthy. VHHA hopes this tour will serve as an opportunity to highlight the critically important work done by hospitals and health care professionals, and as a reminder to the public to treat health care providers with kindness and respect.

The five-day tour itinerary includes scheduled visits Centra Southside Community Hospital, and VCU Community Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, April 27.

“The response to the inaugural tour was so overwhelmingly positive that it only makes sense to do it again as a sign of our appreciation for all the important work done by thousands of hospital-based health care professionals in Virginia,” said VHHA President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton. “Hospital staff members did incredible work prior to the pandemic, exceptional work under challenging circumstances throughout the public health emergency, and as we emerge from that they continue to show up and take care of patients during their hour of need.”

About VHHA: The Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association is an alliance of 110 hospitals and 25 health delivery systems that develops and advocates for sound health care policy in the Commonwealth. Its mission is to achieve excellence in both health care and health to make Virginia the healthiest state in the nation. Its vision is through collaboration with members and stakeholders, to ensure the sustainability of Virginia health care system, transform the delivery of care to promote lower costs and high value across the continuum of care, and to improve health for all Virginians.