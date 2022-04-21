National Honor Society induction ceremony held

The National Honor Society Induction Ceremony took place at Kenston Forest School on Thursday, April 14, in the school’s gymnasium. Noel Stallard and Shanley Dorin are the NHS Advisors. KFS Head of School, Lori Bacon, addressed guests and the inductees. The inductees choose a faculty or staff member to pin them who they feel is a positive role model beyond the classroom.

The following seniors were inducted: Kristin Sheffield, daughter of Lynn Sheffield of Crewe; Michael Clark, son of Bryan and Jenny Clark of Kenbridge; Dylan Eanes, son of Kerrie Garrett of Keysville; Ryan Whitehead, son of Kenny and Lisa Whitehead of Crewe; and Caroline Bayne, daughter of Stuart and Kathy Bayne of Chase City.

The following juniors were inducted: Rylee Wilkerson, daughter of Bill and Tonya Wilkerson of Crewe; Jesse D. Rimon, son of Dr. Desi and Mrs. Genie Rimon of South Hill; Jacob Witt, son of Walter and Pam Witt of Church Road; Sophia Crowder, daughter of Jimmie and Wella Crowder of South Hill; Hanna Mahaney, daughter of John and Patricia Mahaney of Kenbridge; Mackenzie Newcomb, daughter of Bobby and Sandra Newcomb of Victoria, Ellie Long, daughter of James Long of Kenbridge and Riki West of Blackstone; Penelope Woody, daughter of Jim Woody of Palmyra and Tiffany Woody of South Hill; Mason Whittemore, son of Chris Whittemore of South Hill and Tammy Parker of Bracey; Asa Murry, son of Ken and Sheri Simms of Boydton; Jake Calhoun, son of Buck and Angie Calhoun of South Hill and Janeva Hutcheson, daughter of William Hutcheson and Crystal Gordon of Bracey.