Spring soccer kicks off

Everyone had a blast on Saturday, April 2, as the second week of games of the spring soccer season for the Southern Virginia Futbol League which includes Lunenburg, Mecklenburg and Charlotte counties was kicked off at Lunenburg United Futbol Club’s (LUFC) new fields in Kenbridge.

The five fields are located behind the farmers market and Lunenburg Girls’ Softball fields in the town of Kenbridge. LUFC acquired the use of the land and fields a little over a year ago and held its first official season at the new fields last fall. It has taken countless hours of hard work along with numerous invaluable donations from the community, but the move from the fields in Victoria to Kenbridge will allow LUFC the opportunity to grow and expand.

LUFC currently has teams for all ages from 4 to 15. It hopes to gain enough interest to hold a U19 team for ages 16- 18 this fall and an adult rec. league this summer.

Youth sports play a vital role in our small community; they can teach children communication, teamwork and leadership skills, along with offering a positive environment and outlet for their energy. The LUFC board recognizes that this recent endeavor would not have been possible without the community’s support.

Follow Lunenburg United Futbol Club on Facebook to stay up to date on all events.