Visitation to start again

On Friday, May 6, Piedmont Regional Jail will reconvene hosting non-contact visitation for the offender population.

Prior to visiting the jail reminds visitors and the community that according to the COVID-19 guidelines provided by the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC, wearing a mask is an important tool to stop the spread of COVID-19.

All visitors aged two and older must wear a mask and get their temperature checked upon entering the jail facility. In order for an offender to receive visits, offenders are required to complete and submit their offender visiting list to the assigned booking/intake officer, offender tablet or to any security officer for review. Each offender is limited to a maximum of six visitors including children. The jail is strongly encouraging all visitors to pre-register 48 hours in advance with the receptionist prior to their visitation weekend.

The offender visitation weekend schedule will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Visiting hours will be 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. and all visits will be in 30 minute increments. The Piedmont Regional Jail dress code will be strictly enforced.

For more information and additional requirements pertaining to visitation, visit the website at PRJVA.ORG.