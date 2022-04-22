Tanner Parks is the Central High School April Co-op Student of the Month. Tanner works at Ace Hardware in Kenbridge. He has worked there for four years as a sales and stock clerk. Tanner has many responsibilities, including maintaining stock in multiple sections of the store, various housekeeping duties, assisting customers with finding what they need, and processing these items through the point of sale system. Tanner plans to attend lineman school after graduation.