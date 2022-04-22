KFS announces top three graduates

During the National Honor Society Induction held in the school gymnasium on Thursday, April 14, Kenston Forest School Head of School, Mrs. Lori Bacon, announced the Class of 2022 valedictorian, salutatorian, and historian.

Jacob Craig Stallard, son of David and Noel Stallard of Blackstone, was named valedictorian. Jacob is a member of the National Honor Society, Scholastic Bowl Team, Rotary Interact, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Pep Club, and Varsity Basketball and Golf teams. He has served as an officer and is currently the president of the KFS Student Government Association. Jacob has been accepted to Christopher Newport University and The College of William and Mary. He will attend The College of William and Mary in the fall.

James Jackson Reynolds was named salutatorian. He is the son of Drs. Michael Reynolds and Lisa York of South Hill. Jackson is a member of the National Honor Society, Scholastic Bowl team, Rotary Interact, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and Varsity football and soccer teams. He has participated in the Student Government Association as an officer and is currently the NHS Chapter President. Jackson has been accepted to James Madison University, Virginia Tech, and The College of William and Mary. He will attend The College of William and Mary in the fall.

Olivia Maddux Jones was named historian. She is the daughter of Peter Jones of Richmond and Allison Jones of Blackstone. Olivia is a member of the National Honor Society and is currently the NHS Chapter Treasurer. She is also a member of the Rotary Interact, Pep Club and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Olivia has been accepted to George Mason University and Virginia Commonwealth University. She will attend Virginia Commonwealth University in the fall.

Graduation will be held on Saturday, June 4 at 10 a.m. at Larry Clary Field at Kenston Forest School – where Jacob, Jackson and Olivia will deliver their valedictory and salutatory addresses and the history of the Class of 2022