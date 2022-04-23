DAR Chapter learns about mourning customs

Published 10:00 am Saturday, April 23, 2022

By Staff Report

Jeannie Attenhofer, left, of Lynchburg was welcomed to the April meeting of the local William Taylor DAR Chapter by Regent Linda Bagley of Kenbridge. Dressed in typical Victorian mourning attire, Attenhofer discussed the strict customs surrounding the loss of a spouse during this period of history. A collector of antique mourning jewelry, she shared with the group her display of interesting pieces, partially shown in the photo above. Attenhofer is an active member of the James River Chapter of the DAR.

