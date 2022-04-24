A Box of Love — Kindness

Be kindly affectioned one to another with brotherly love; in honor preferring one another. Roman 12:10.

Saturday morning started out beautifully. I begin with prayer and then I received a lovely text that said, “Sending hugs to you today.” That made my day when I saw it. Just imagine receiving a message like this early in the morning knowing someone is thinking about you. She took the timeout of her busy schedule to drop a simple heartwarming message that I received with joy.

I don’t remember how I felt before the message, but I know how I was feeling afterward, really happy.

Every day we should try to find a way to brighten someone’s day. Kindness is the best gift that we can give someone and we should not be stingy with it. It’s so easy to lift someone’s spirit with a smile or a kind word. God is an Amazing God and He provides us with the tools we need to spread joy.

I remember being in a grocery store and an older woman was at the register and did not have enough money to pay for her groceries. She started to put some items back when the man in line behind her told the cashier to put all her groceries on his tab. The woman was so grateful and I was so grateful for her.

A little kindness goes a long way and can make a huge difference in a person’s life. Be the difference in a person’s life. I once saw a T-shirt that said be kind to everyone you meet, you never know what battle they are facing.

Be kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, even as God for Christ’s sake has forgiven you. Ephesian 4:32.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.