The Word — Buckle down and do it

Confucius said, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” I personally prefer Roger Miller who sang: “All you gotta do is put your mind to it. Knuckle down, buckle dow and do it, do it, do it.” Granted, Roger Miller was talking about how you can’t roller skate in a buffalo herd, take a shower in a parakeet cage, go swimming in a baseball glove, change film with a kid on your back, drive around with a tiger in your car, or go fishing in a watermelon patch. But…you can be happy if you’ve a mind to.

Last Sunday we celebrated an empty grave as followers of Jesus. There are a lot of things that get in our own way when it comes to growing in faith and honoring the gift of life found in Jesus Christ. Aside from the list of things Roger Miller says you can’t do… there is oh-so-much you can. All you gotta do is put your mind to it. That journey of a thousand miles truly begins with a single step.

At the end of the movie, “Saving Private Ryan”, Captain Miller has been shot and he aimed his dying words right at Private Ryan: “Earn this.” Might I give you a thought to ponder? Are you striving to “earn this?” Before you can even utter the words of: “But preacher we can’t earn salvation. We aren’t saved by works.” James informs us loud and clear how our works are not to earn our salvation but to prove our salvation. So allow me to tweak that thought to ponder, OK? Are you striving to “PROVE” you’re a follower of Jesus Christ? As you celebrated Easter weekend, as you say your prayers and read your devotions and go to worship as often as possible — are folks able to tell by the words you say, the actions you portray, the life that you live, the love you give that even though you can’t earn this you desire to prove this weekend changed your life? Has Jesus truly changed you? Can folks tell without your saying so? You may not be able to roller skate in a buffalo herd, take a shower in a parakeet cage, go swimming in a baseball glove, change film with a kid on your back, drive around with a tiger in your car, or go fishing in a watermelon patch … but, you can be a whole lot more joy filled if you start proving your faith by how you live. Start that journey with just a single step. All you gotta do is knuckle down, buckle down, do it, do it, do it.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com