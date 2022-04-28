Lawyer creates scholarship for graduating high school students

The Warren Firm, a small personal injury law firm based in Charlottesville, has created the Hard Work Pays Off Scholarship – a $2,500 scholarship available to graduating high school seniors from the following counties: Appomattox, Charlotte, Lunenburg, Nottoway, Amelia, Cumberland, Buckingham and Prince Edward.

The firm’s founder and head attorney, T. Vaden Warren, Jr, grew up in Crewe, a rural town in Southside Virginia with a population of just over 2,000 people. While Warren’s career has led him 80 miles north of Crewe to Charlottesville, he actively works with clients from all over Central and Southside Virginia and the area still holds a special place in his heart. “Growing up in Crewe, I noticed and appreciated how tirelessly people around me worked. It was inspiring,” says Warren. “And that work ethic is what inspired the theme for the firm’s new scholarship.”

While most scholarships reward GPAs, honor societies, and dean’s list students, Warren wanted to make this scholarship widely available to students of any academic background and standing. “I know that not everyone who works really hard always has great grades,” says Warren.

The scholarship does not take into account GPA and accepts a wide array of documents that can substitute for the traditional resume, transcript and essay. Applicants can be planning to attend a trade school, an accredited community college, or an undergraduate program following graduation.

Applications are due by July 31, and further details can be found on The Warren Firm’s website at https://warren-law.com/hard-work-pays-off-scholarship-heart-of-virginia/.