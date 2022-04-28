Mileage Choice Program introduced

Beginning July 1, Virginians who own a fuel-efficient vehicle may be able to save money on their highway use fee by enrolling in the new Mileage Choice Program.

The Mileage Choice Program is a voluntary option for drivers of electric, hybrid or fuel-efficient vehicles who pay the Commonwealth’s highway use fee. The fee is assessed based on the number of miles the average Virginian drives in a year — 11,600 miles. Instead of paying the fee up-front at registration, customers who participate in the Mileage Choice Program will only pay for the actual number of miles they drive throughout the year. Customers who drive less than 11,600 miles will save money. For those who drive more, they’ll never pay more than their highway use fee. Customers may enroll in the Mileage Choice Program when it is time to renew their vehicle registration and must sign up prior to renewing.

Customers who currently pay a highway use fee for one or more registered vehicles qualify to participate in the Mileage Choice Program. Enrollment begins in July through Emovis, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles’ (DMV) contractor operating the Mileage Choice Program. Emovis will provide customers with the mileage reporting device, compile reported mileage and process payments.

To learn more about the program, visit dmvNOW.com/VAMileageChoice.