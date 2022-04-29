Maione to play volleyball for Roanoke College

Kenston Forest School (KFS) Senior Taylor Maione signed to play volleyball for Roanoke College located in Salem. Roanoke is an NCAA Division III school competing in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. Taylor is a member of the VCC Regular Season and Tournament Champions KFS Varsity Volleyball team. She earned First Team All Conference and First Team All State this year. She was also recognized for having over 1,000 digs in her KFS career. Taylor is the daughter of Joe and Kelly Maione of McKenney. Pictured are, from left, front row, KFS Athletic Director and father Joe Maione, Taylor Maione and Kelly Maione; back row, KFS Head of School Lori Bacon and KFS Volleyball Coach Kenny Hardy.