Hello library patrons, friends and other people reading this article. It is closing in on the end of April and spring is here. Wait, no it’s not. Yes, it is. No, it’s not. Oh my, the weather can’t seem to make up its mind. You know, I sometimes have that problem, too. Cheeseburger or salad, what will it be? And sometimes I just can’t decide what book I want to read next. The struggle is real.

My wife and I took a long weekend trip recently. We went to the mountains to just chill for a couple of days. (There is a point here. Bear with me. And, no, I’m not calling Theresa a bear.) It just so happened that the Green Valley Book Fair was less than 15 minutes from where we were staying. If you are not familiar with this business, it is located just south of Harrisonburg. Their facility covers 25,000 square feet, contains over 30,000 titles in over 60 categories, all at huge discounts.

Wow! Talk about sensory overload. My eyes started to glaze over, and my brain almost shut down. I started looking at jigsaw puzzles. Nothing against jigsaw puzzles. I think I bought four that day. But I did get back to the books. While perusing the miles of aisles, I picked up several books that jumped out at me as I passed. At least one of these random books has so far turned out to be a good read.

Like me, I’m sure that many of you have times in life when you just cannot figure out what it is that you want to read next. You vacillate, back and forth, like this crazy indecisive weather. That can really be frustrating. Often, the only way to get through this frustration is to just pick up something and read. Whether it is your normally chosen genre or not doesn’t matter.

A person can get stuck reading the same type of thing over and over until it becomes boring, repetitive or you just get burnt out. You may need to step out of your comfort zone and pick something different to read. It can be a bust or you could stumble across a winner, something you really enjoyed but would not have normally picked out.

Your local library is a great place to conquer this frustration. The Lunenburg County Public Library System consists of two local branch libraries that house, collectively, over 50,000 volumes in all categories and age groups. Come in and browse our shelves. If you like, a staff member may make a suggestion, or a book may simply jump out at you. Please take advantage of your library. You never know what you may find.

Be good!

J.B. Crenshaw is the library director for Lunenburg County Public Library System. He can be reached at jbcrenshaw.lcpls@gmail.com.