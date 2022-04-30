Dogwood tree dedicated to Mason

As a show of appreciation to Bunk Mason for serving as President of Victoria Golf Club (VGC) for 27 years, friends and Board members gathered to express their gratitude for all his dedication and hard work over the years. A Japanese Dogwood tree was planted, and a plaque was placed in front of the club house in his honor. Glen Hutchinson, the current President of VGC cited several accomplishments that Mason oversaw during his tenure of service and concluded by saying, “I think we can safely say that Bunk was Victoria Golf Club, and it might not even be here were it not for his diligence over these 27 years.”