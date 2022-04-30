Staff art show at library

The staff at Ripberger Public Library, located at 117 S. Broad St., Kenbridge will hold a Staff Art Show and Share at the library from May 1 until May 31. Original paintings by Library Director, J.B. Crenshaw. Library Clerk Kathy Watson, will have a display of decoupage items, watercolor bookmarks and cross stitch. Children’s Program Coordinator Connie Krupa, will have acrylic paintings, jewelry art and teacup flower arrangements. Hours will be regular library hours.