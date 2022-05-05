Marjorie B. Powers, of Kenbridge, passed away on Saturday, April 30, at the age of 105. She was born in Suffolk, on July 22, 1916, and later moved to Zuni. She was preceded in death by her husband, H. B. “Jack” Powers; her parents, Lena and Percy Bradshaw and her sister, Martha Stephenson Ball.

Marjorie attended and graduated from Windsor High School in Zuni and Farmville State Teachers College (Longwood University).

Marjorie taught 39 years and over 1,100 students. She taught at Holland High School, Kenbridge High School and was charter Headmistress at Kenbridge Day School, retiring in 1976.

In 1944, she married H. B. “Jack” Powers, who had just returned from service in World War II. Marjorie was a member of Kenbridge United Methodist Church since 1950. She was a lifetime member of the United Methodist Women; she taught Bible School and Sunday school. She worked with the Retired Teachers Association Workshop for 20 years, volunteered at the South Hill Hospital and worked with the Salvation Army for 28 years. In 1986 she received the Citizen of the Year Award from the Kenbridge Chamber of Commerce.

Marjorie is survived by a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family is very grateful for the kindness of the many friends and caregivers who supported Marjorie during her last years, especially her caregivers Joy Baskerville, Kariatu “KayKay” Jabbie and Nicole Foster.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, May 14, in the Kenbridge Heights Cemetery. Out of concern for others, please wear a mask.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Marjorie’s memory to Kenbridge United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 926, Kenbridge, VA 23944.

Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of services.