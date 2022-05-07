Lab workers celebrated

The theme for Lab Week 2022 is “Giving the Gift of Health.”

“This year, we celebrate diversity among laboratory professionals who give the gift of health by improving public health and patient care, driving innovation, and fostering health equity,” Centra Southside Community Hospital Laboratory Director Brenda Rodriquez stated in a press release sent to The Herald.

“Medical Laboratory Professionals Week (MLPW) occurs each year in the last full week of April. Lab Week, which originated in 1975, provides an opportunity to increase public awareness and understanding and appreciation for laboratory professionals. The observance is sponsored by American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science and coordinated by 17 national clinical laboratory organizations.

CDC’s Division of Laboratory Systems (DLS) observes Lab Week each April to recognize laboratory professionals, especially those at the bench level, for the contributions they make to the health of our communities through their work in clinical and public health laboratories and to family members, friends and colleagues who are patients in clinical settings.

As we celebrate the 47th anniversary of the observance, DLS honors laboratory professionals by showcasing their valuable contributions directly impacting clinical and public health.”