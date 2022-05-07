Starfield exploration with Crewe Astronomy Club

Camp Paradise Access and the center of High Bridge will be the location for a spring sky program, starting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.

From a point high above the Appomattox River’s flood plain, visitors can explore the cosmos from High Bridge with the Crewe Astronomy Club. Members of this organization are friendly, knowledgeable and generous with their time and access to their equipment.

High Bridge Trail is a day use park, so night programs are a special experience here. We suggest red filters on all personal lighting. White lights interrupt visitor’s night vision, and can degrade other people’s experiences.

This event is free, but there is a $5 parking fee. For more information about this program at High Bridge Trail, call the office at (434) 315-0457, or email highbridgetrail@dcr.virginia.gov.

Virginia State Parks are managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. For more information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities or to make reservations in one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at 800-933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.