A box of love — Nature

I love talking about nature and all the beautiful things Jesus created, standing at the window watching the rain. It is a fantastic feeling. The trees are blowing in the wind, bending but not breaking.

Sometimes we are like trees. When trouble comes, it can sometimes bend us to the point where it feels like we will break because it strikes us quickly and hard. But, just as trees straighten, we can do the same with the help of Jesus. Jesus has promised never to leave us, and we must lean on His Words when trouble comes.

Whenever I feel sad and discouraged, I play my google, and the song I love is The Mighty Clouds of Joy, “We Are Bless.” When I listen and realize how truly I/we are blessed.

It has stopped raining, and the sun is shining brightly. No matter the storm, eventually, the sun will shine again.

I am talking about nature. We shall be seeing new baby geese in a few days or weeks and I’m excited. Thank You, Jesus.

Then I will give you rain in due seasons, and the land shall yield her increase, and all the trees of the field shall yield their fruit. Leviticus 26:4

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

