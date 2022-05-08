Dispatch wins VPA awards

The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch (KVD) received the advertising sweepstakes award and seven individual advertising awards during the 2021 Virginia Press Association News and Advertising Contest.

The KVD competes in the VPA’s Non-Daily 1 category against other papers throughout the state that publish from one to three times per week.

The advertising sweepstakes award honors the newspaper that wins the most points across all categories in the advertising contest. First-place awards receive three points, followed by second-place awards receiving two points and third-place receiving one point

The advertising department of Advertising Director Jackie Newman, former Marketing Consultant Debbie Evans and Director of Operations Staci Bridge won the advertising sweepstakes award, three first-place awards, one second-place award and three third-place awards. The first-place awards were for a Tommy Wright ad, Lee Simmons and Tri-County Ford. The second-place award was for Trinity Memorial Gardens. The third-place awards were for Heritage Hall, Grant’s Glass and a Lunenburg Voting ad.

“It is very rewarding to see this team recognized for excellence by their peers,” KVD Publisher Betty Ramsey said.

“Our advertising customers could not be in better hands than with Advertising Director Jackie Newman and her team — the advertising department was judged the best of the best by our peers. It’s easy to see that they always go above and beyond to make sure customers receive an advertising campaign that will bring them results.

“Making up the rest of this team are Staff Reporter Crystal Vandegrift, Marketing Consultant Rachel Fielding, Customer Service Manager Regina Caraway, Pressman Jeff Thomas and Assistant Pressman Andy Bridge. I’m so proud of the good work this team continues to do for our readers.”