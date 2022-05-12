Sheriff’s office seeks whereabouts of individual

As of Tuesday morning, May 10 the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office was seeking the whereabouts of 21 year old Noah Lee Price.

The Sheriff’s Office posted the notice on its Facebook page on Monday, May 9, but provided no details as to why Price was wanted.

According to the post Price was last seen in the Lunenburg Court House area, wearing blue jeans tucked into muck boots carrying two bags.

If you see this suspect, do not approach. Contact the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 696-4452 or dial 911 with any information.