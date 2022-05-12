Top graduates recognized

Kenston Forest School (KFS) Head of School Lori Bacon, recognized the top three honor graduates of the seventh grade on Tuesday, May 3. The three students will deliver speeches during their graduation from the KFS Lower School later this month. Pictured, from left, are Valedictorian Ava Crowder, daughter of Jimmie and Wella Crowder of South Hill; Salutatorian Faith Buchanan, daughter of Jason and Lyndsay Buchanan of Danieltown; and Historian Braden McDaniel, son of John and Lori McDaniel of Kenbridge.