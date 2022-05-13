Buford Elliott Cabaniss Sr. was born in Emporia, Virginia on April 6, 1923/24 to Lounette “Nettie Lou” Cleveland Laffoon and Richard Aubrey Cabaniss, and died May 9, 2022.

Buford grew up in Kenbridge and went on to study business, accounting, and taxation in college. He eventually established his own accounting and tax service in Victoria, where he served his clients until resigning in his early nineties. He often stated how fortunate he felt to have had a career that he absolutely loved. Buford genuinely cared for each of his clients’ welfare, and considered them his friends. In addition to serving as their accountant and tax preparer, he also listened attentively to their struggles and triumphs in life, and watched their families grow year after year. He always had a smile and an encouraging word for each of them. Many of his clients were second- and third-generation patrons of Buford’s Accounting and Tax Service.

Buford married Mary Jessie Mills of Blackstone and cared for her faithfully for 64 years. He nursed her day and night for the last decade of her life when she struggled with advanced dementia. He expressed gratitude that he was able to take care of her, and felt blessed that she died peacefully in his arms.

Mary gave him a daughter, Katherine Sue, and three sons, Buford Elliott, Jr., Larry Mills, and Richard Andrew, all of whom he treasured above all else. Katherine’s children, Alexandra, and Jonathan; Elliott’s daughter, Jessica; Larry’s daughter, Skylar; Rick’s son, Josh, daughter, Mellissa, and daughters by marriage, Meghan and Meredith, along with Alexandra’s daughter, Elizabeth; Josh’s three children, Jaden, Emma, and Jaxton and Meghan’s three children, Blake, Berkeley, and Parker expanded his treasure trove and changed his favorite descriptive title to “Papa”.

Buford was a charismatic, kind, generous, and loving father/grandfather/great-grandfather, to whom we could always come for sage advice and solutions to our concerns. He holds a part of each of us with him, and each of us will proudly carry his many legacies with us. It is our honor to be his progeny.

Buford will be buried at the Cabaniss Family Cemetery in Kenbridge, on Saturday, May 14, at 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life potluck will be held following the service at the Kenbridge Christian Church at 3 p.m. for all interested in attending.