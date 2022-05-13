LMS Blue Devils take the title

Published 8:30 am Friday, May 13, 2022

By Staff Report

The Lunenburg Middle School Blue Devils Girls’ Softball Team recently won the Southside Middle School Conference Championship. The team completed the season with the No. 1 spot in their district. They defeated the Statesmen of Central Middle School, in Charlotte County, and won the conference championship, with a 5-1 victory. The team was awarded the trophy during the postgame ceremony. First row, Sophia Zhe, Audrey Hite, Roslyn Moses, Brooklyn Hayer, Mackenzie Quinn, Lydia Anderson, Laney Loebs, Head Coach Kaitlyn Matthews; second row, Paige Mattox, Chloe Stamper, Assistant Coach Anna Bolling, Kristen Abernathy, Mackenzie Bolling, Assistant Coach Tony Matthews, Princess Morrison, Sami Gustaf, Manager Lola Tharpe and Raleigh Harris.

