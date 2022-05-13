May Day King and Queen crowned

Published 12:15 pm Friday, May 13, 2022

By Staff Report

The seventh grade 2022 May Day King and Queen were crowned on Saturday, May 7, by Lunenburg-Nottoway Educational Foundation President, Charles Butts Jr. and Kenston Forest Head of School Lori Bacon, with the help of crown bearer, Tobiah Morrison. Crowned were Elijah Daniel, the May Day King and Hannah Shepherd, the May Day Queen. Tobiah is the son of Garrett and Kim Morrison of Bracey, Elijah is the son of Brian and Jennifer Daniel of South Hill and Hannah is the daughter of John and Lydia Shepherd of Blackstone. Pictured, from left, are Tobiah, Bacon, Elijah, Hannah and Butts Jr.

